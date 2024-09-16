Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken into custody in New York.

He was taken into the FBI field office in Manhattan. It's unclear what charges Diddy faces.

In March, Diddy's homes in LA and Miami were raided by federal authorities in connection with a federal sex trafficking case. The hip-hop mogul is facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, released the following statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean "Diddy" Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In November, Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, accused Combs of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed. The lawsuit was quickly settled.

In May, video surfaced from 2016 that allegedly showed Diddy violently attacking Cassie at a hotel in Century City. Diddy then apologized, saying in a video post, "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Three more women have come forward with claims just before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired in December. Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner each accused him of sexual assault in separate filings.

Jane Doe alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Combs and the president of his entertainment company, Harve Pierre, along with a third individual, when she was 17 years old, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report