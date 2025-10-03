Diddy's team releases video ahead of sentencing: Watch and read full transcript

On Friday, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn of his sentencing after he was found guilty of two charges in a high-profile case over the summer. In the same trial, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Federal prosecutors are asking for 11 years in prison, while Combs' attorneys are asking the judge for a maximum 14-month prison sentence with time served. The time served element is key as, so far, Combs has served 13 months in prison.

What they're saying:

The day ahead of his sentencing, Combs sent a letter to a judge asking for mercy. In the letter, he took accountability, writing that he had "no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."

"In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them," he wrote. I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past."

Read the full letter here.

Combs' team releases a video ahead of his sentencing

On Friday, Combs' team released a nearly 12-minute video that will be played in court ahead of his sentencing. The video shows Combs as a family man, motivator and someone who has contributed to his community.

The video starts off by showing a man telling him, "What you've given to the world, I don't think you know, man. Know that you mean something to people. Know that you mean something to people, that you live somewhere in people's hearts."

The man then cuts to unreleased footage of Combs with his children.

"You inspire, you energize, and you've left that for the rest of the existence of this planet, man."

Combs is then seen working with artists as a voiceover from Babyface says, "One thing about great producers is they make you want to do better and be better about what you do. And he made me feel like I could do anything and go anywhere."

From there, the video shows the New York skyline before hearing Combs' voice.

"I'm from New York. I love New York, I love the city of New York I love the children of New York. I wanted to do something good. I wanted to get my generation in the hip-hop community behind us. They come through in a big way. And we wanted to raise some money for the children of New York City for health and education. We have a huge education crisis. And you know, we just, this is just a start. It's something we're going to be committed to. I'm going to be committed to. For a lifetime. It's no better way than taking it to the streets. It's a beautiful city running all around. The city's going to be painful. It's going to be rough. But you know, if we get through it, then it'll show kids and everybody else that finished what you started and you can do anything you put your mind to."

Then, the video shows his philanthropic work, including footage of him speaking to a group of children.

"Okay, you're running to raise money for your schools. So y'all get more books and computers and stuff like that. I just feel like it's important to us, you know, young adults of power that we look out for y'all and we utilize our power to make sure y' all alright in the future. Put everything you can into your work. You know, don't think the cool thing is not to do your work, don't thing the cool thing is to hang on the corner with your friends and to talk about stuff that ain't going to protect your future."

From there, the video shows an interview about him completing the New York Marathon.

"What did you learn about him as a man who was taking up a new sport?"

"Well, you know, I was actually very impressed. You know, a lot of people think it's just a celebrity stunt that he isn't serious about his running. He is as serious about running as the last nine weeks as a lot of these guys in the lead pack. I mean, he's really devoted and dedicated himself to running. He's had some knee problems and a lot people don't think he's going to finish. He's going to finish even if he has to do it on one leg, because he's raised a lot of money for kids charities. And he's not going to let all those people down."

The video then cuts to Combs giving a motivational speech.

"Let's go! We're going straight to the top, baby. Let's Go is a constant reminder. Let's GO! Boom, live in the present. Sometimes you know you're daydreaming. Sometimes you know Uncle Diddy got to hit you with Let's GO! Clap it up on the sideline! Get our energy right, come on! To make sure that you're pursuing your dream, that you stay in focus. Let'S GO! Let's keep going forward. LetS GO means let's be positive. Let's take it up another notch. Let's spend time with our kids. Let Let's go! Let's give thanks to God. Let Let's GO! You know, let's turn it up. Let's get in the vocal booth. Let's stop procrastinating. Let's GO! You know, let's understand what it's going to take to achieve that dream. So, instead of talking about the guns and the violence, I was always talking about a better life. Places we didn't go before. Things we never wore. Cars we never drove. Houses we never lived in. I think I brought an aspiration to hip-hop. Tried to take it out of just being street. Our whole stuff was a fantasy and a dream. A dream that I always felt would come true. I started out just like you guys. I come from New York. I grew up in Harlem. I used to have to wear a uniform every day. Had to get up early in the morning. Had to travel to go to school. I worked hard. Just like you guy are working. This country and this world we live in may have a plan for y'all. I didn't listen to that. I don't want y'alls to listen to it either. Y'all are great. Y'all are kings, y'allare queens, yall are leaders. I just got so excited because this is truly a dream come true for me. And I'm happy to say this is our third school we have opened officially. When we come together as a people, nothing can stop us."

The video continues to show him with his family and in the community.

The video then concludes with Diddy saying, "If I had to pick this trophy, I want the best person trophy, because I know in order for me to get into Heaven, I'm not going to get in there, well, come on in Heaven, you had 20 hit records. That don't mean nothing, and that's what this world is for. They're going to say, oh, come one in Heaven. You was a nice person."

‘Two things can be true at the same time’

Attorney responds:

Attorney Areva Martin joined Good Day LA shortly after the video was released.

"Let's face it, two things can be two at the same time. You can be philanthropic, you can be someone who cares about their children and your family. But at the same time, you could be someone that engages in criminal conduct and the kind of violence that we saw in the video involving Cassie Venture. So I think the judge is sophisticated enough, smart enough, has enough experience to recognize that yes, Sean Combs is a multi-layered person with lots of parts to his personality, like all of us are. And he can see that he did do the kinds of things that are displayed in this very stylized, curated video. But at the same time, he heard the testimony. He knows what the jury convicted him of. So I don't think this is going to prevent the judge from weighing very, very seriously all of the evidence that points to Sean Combs being a violent criminal," she said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.