Diddy trial: Male escort testifies he was paid to have sex with Cassie as music mogul watched

A witness took the stand in the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday and detailed some disturbing allegations about the music mogul while he was in a relationship with Cassie Ventura.

WARNING: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

What we know:

Monday marked Day 1 of the racketeering trial against Diddy. He has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty.

As the trial began, witnesses began giving testimony, including Daniel Phillip, a male sex worker who described an alleged incident involving Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Philip claimed he was hired to work as a stripper at Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan. He then testified he ended up being paid to have sexual intercourse with Ventura as Diddy watched.

As People reported, it all began when he arrived at the hotel when Ventura requested a massage with baby oil while Diddy was in the room.

Philip alleged he engaged in intercourse with Ventura as the rapper watched and pleasured himself.

It apparently wasn’t the first time and he was paid $6,000 each time he reportedly had sex with Ventura. The incidents including Diddy filming the two and giving instructions, Philip told jurors.

"Cassie was actually the one that asked me urinate on her," Phillip recalled. "She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently, I was doing it wrong, because they both told me."

Philip also alleged witnessing Diddy being abusive to Ventura. He said he did not contact authorities, out of fear of losing his life.

What's next:

Philip is expected to take the stand again on Tuesday, as well as Ventura.

