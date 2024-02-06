Santa Monica Pier bomb threat under investigation

article

The Santa Monica Pier closed Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to authorities. The area remains closed to the public until further notice.

"Law enforcement is currently investigating a bomb threat," said Santa Monica Police Department in a post on X. "Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of everyone in the vicinity."

Police presence was reported at the popular tourist destination just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Authorities have not shared any specific details regarding the incident. Police are advising anyone in the area to remain vigilant and "adhere to any instructions provided by authorities."

Police warned the public to stay away from the area until the all-clear is given. Their investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not provide a time frame as to when the Santa Monica pier may reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.