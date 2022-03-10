Santa Ana High bomb threat prompts school lockdown

article

Santa Ana High School is currently under lockdown due to police activity.

Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Walnut Street around 1:30 p.m. According to Santa Ana police, a student called the police department and made a bomb threat towards the school. The student is currently barricaded on campus.

The student is possibly armed.

Santa Ana Unified sent a letter to parents notifying them of the lockdown. Officials say no one is allowed in or out of the campus while officers are on scene.

"The Santa Ana Police Department and Santa Ana Unified School District Police Department are on site responding to the incident. Students are safe and all security protocols are being followed," read a portion of the letter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.