Azusa Pacific University students asked to shelter in place amid report of campus bomb threat

article

Police and firefighters are investigating an apparent bomb threat at Azusa Pacific University Wednesday night.

According to a message sent to students and staff, the school received threatening messages, which included an apparent bomb threat. Students living on campus are being asked to shelter in place, according to the school's message. The investigation also prompted evacuations across campuses, the message said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is helping with the investigation.

APU remains under remote learning through May 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

