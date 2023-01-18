Police investigating bomb threat at Burbank elementary school

Authorities searched a Burbank elementary school Wednesday after a caller reported a bomb on campus, and determined that the threat was false, police said.

The incident temporarily disrupted classes at Joaquin Miller Elementary School, 720 E. Providencia Ave., the Burbank Police Department reported.

"This morning, around 8:20 a.m., an unidentified person called the front office of the elementary school and said he had placed a bomb at the facility," police said in a statement. "School officials immediately notified the Burbank Police Department and officers responded. Burbank police officers conducted a thorough search of the school and did not locate a bomb, or similar type device."

No arrests were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

"Occasionally, the Burbank Police Department receives fake emergency calls involving reports of a shooting, stabbing, bomb threat, or other emergencies which are commonly referred to as `swatting' incidents," police said.

"These calls involve the action of making a prank call to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers, or Special Weapons and Tactics teams — SWAT — to a particular address," police said. "This type of false reporting of an emergency is illegal and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818-238-3210.