Ryan Garcia charged in alleged vandalism case at Beverly Hills hotel

Instead of stepping into a ring, Ryan Garcia will be stepping into a courtroom after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against the boxer following his arrest at an upscale Beverly Hills hotel last month.

On Saturday, June 8, Garcia was arrested at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, an official with the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed with FOX 11.

Garcia reportedly caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

The 25-year-old faces a charge of one misdemeanor count of vandalism that caused $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. He also faces a charge of defacement, damage, and destruction of $400 or more.

"While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community," Gascón said in a released statement. "Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable."

The DA’s office added Celeste Cardio was also arrested following the incident. However, his case won’t be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

Ryan Garcia lands a punch on Devin Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

The case continues to be investigated by Beverly Hills PD and Garcia’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7.

RELATED: Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC after using racial slurs during livestream

Meanwhile, Garcia was recently expelled by the World Boxing Council after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media.