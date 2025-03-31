Expand / Collapse search

'NYPD Blue' actress Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey

Updated  March 31, 2025 10:18am PDT
Kim Delaney attends a screening for 'Searching For Home: Coming Back From War' at ArcLight Sherman Oaks on November 2, 2015 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Kim Delaney was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic disturbance at her Marina del Rey home.
    • Her partner, James Morgan, was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence.
    • The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - Actress Kim Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Delaney's home around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, FOX News Digital confirmed.

An investigation revealed Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.

Jail records show the "NYPD Blue" actress was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

She is still detained, and no bail has been set, while Morgan bailed out on a $20,000 bond on Saturday. 

The backstory:

TMZ reports the pair were arrested at their home after a "heated argument that turned physical." 

Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, "Pure love."

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together. 

Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003. 

This isn't the ex-"Army Wives" star's first run-in with the law. In 2002, she was arrested for drunk driving in Malibu and sentenced to two years' probation, according to the Associated Press. Delaney checked into rehab a year later. 

What's next:

Both Delaney and Morgan are due in court April 1.

The Source: Information for this story is from FOX News Digital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

