'NYPD Blue' actress Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - Actress Kim Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Delaney's home around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, FOX News Digital confirmed.
An investigation revealed Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.
Jail records show the "NYPD Blue" actress was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.
She is still detained, and no bail has been set, while Morgan bailed out on a $20,000 bond on Saturday.
The backstory:
TMZ reports the pair were arrested at their home after a "heated argument that turned physical."
Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, "Pure love."
In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.
Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.
This isn't the ex-"Army Wives" star's first run-in with the law. In 2002, she was arrested for drunk driving in Malibu and sentenced to two years' probation, according to the Associated Press. Delaney checked into rehab a year later.
What's next:
Both Delaney and Morgan are due in court April 1.
The Source: Information for this story is from FOX News Digital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.