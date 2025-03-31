'NYPD Blue' actress Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey

article

The Brief Kim Delaney was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic disturbance at her Marina del Rey home. Her partner, James Morgan, was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.



Actress Kim Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges in Marina del Rey over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Delaney's home around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, FOX News Digital confirmed.

An investigation revealed Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.

Jail records show the "NYPD Blue" actress was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

She is still detained, and no bail has been set, while Morgan bailed out on a $20,000 bond on Saturday.

The backstory:

TMZ reports the pair were arrested at their home after a "heated argument that turned physical."

Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, "Pure love."

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.

Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.

This isn't the ex-"Army Wives" star's first run-in with the law. In 2002, she was arrested for drunk driving in Malibu and sentenced to two years' probation, according to the Associated Press. Delaney checked into rehab a year later.

What's next:

Both Delaney and Morgan are due in court April 1.