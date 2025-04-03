Boy found dead in Oxnard was with soccer coach before going missing, family says

The Brief The body of Oscar Omar Hernandez was found in Oxnard on Wednesday. Hernandez's family reported him missing over the weekend. The family said Hernandez was with his soccer coach shortly before going missing.



The body of a missing 13-year-old boy was found in Ventura County on Wednesday, the family confirmed to FOX 11. Relatives say that he was with his soccer coach just before they reported him missing.

Boy's body found in Oxnard

Oscar Hernandez

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI were called out to an area near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard on Wednesday. When they got there, they found a boy's dead body.

The family confirmed to FOX 11 on Thursday that it was their son, Oscar Omar Hernandez, who was killed.

Teen goes missing

The backstory:

Oscar was reported missing over the weekend, according to the LAPD. He was last seen near Lancaster.

Oscar's family told FOX 11 on Thursday that he was supposed to be with a man they described as his soccer coach on the day he went missing. Oscar played soccer regularly at Whitsett Park in North Hollywood.

Older brother Jose said he tried to call Oscar on Saturday, but the coach answered the phone, saying that Oscar couldn't come to the phone. The phone went dead after that.

Daniel Hernandez, Oscar's father, eventually got in touch with the coach, who said he had dropped Oscar off "near" their house. That's when the family called the police.

LAPD, FBI investigating teen's death

What's next:

The LAPD has called in the FBI to assist in the investigation. Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that they are talking to that soccer coach as a person of interest in the case.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't yet said how the boy died or how he got to Oxnard.