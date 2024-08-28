Expand / Collapse search

Morning earthquake rattles the Inland Empire

Updated  August 28, 2024 6:46am PDT
3.5 quake strikes Riverside County

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County near Idyllwild on Wednesday morning.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake was reported at 5:43 a.m. with an epicenter near the Idyllwild-Pine Grove community with a depth of 9.9 miles. 

The earthquake was primarily felt in the Palm Springs area, with others reported feeling the small jolt in Oceanside, Escondido, and Yucaipa

Earlier this month, Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, warned of increased earthquake activity in Southern California. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

An earthquake struck in Riverside County on the morning of Aug. 28, 2024. (USGS)

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

