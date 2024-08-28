Morning earthquake rattles the Inland Empire

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake was reported at 5:43 a.m. with an epicenter near the Idyllwild-Pine Grove community with a depth of 9.9 miles.

The earthquake was primarily felt in the Palm Springs area, with others reported feeling the small jolt in Oceanside, Escondido, and Yucaipa.

Earlier this month, Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, warned of increased earthquake activity in Southern California.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seismologist warns earthquake activity increasing in Southern California

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

An earthquake struck in Riverside County on the morning of Aug. 28, 2024. (USGS)

RECENT QUAKES:

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



RELATED: