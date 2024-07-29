4.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

Did you feel it? A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Barstow Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial quake struck just after 1 p.m. It was centered about 13.6 miles east northeast of Barstow -- about 115 miles northeast of Los Angeles -- and was at a depth of seven kilometers.

A 3.5 magnitude aftershock quake struck about three minutes later, according to USGS. Two minutes later, a second aftershock of 2.7 was also reported near Barstow.

The earthquake was felt as far as Burbank and Woodland Hills.

"An M4.9 (current estimate) east of Barstow," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones posted on X. "We have seen quakes this size many times in the Mojave Desert."

She added, "This location is near the Calico fault -- which crosses the Mojave. It is more than 50 km from the San Andreas fault, so it will not change the probability of a San Andreas earthquake."

So far, no reports of injuries or damage have been reported.