Prelim. 5.3-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least 22 aftershocks shake Southern California

A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least 22 aftershocks were reported in Southern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened around 9:09 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 (initial reports said 5.7 before USGS updated the numbers). The center of the shake was reported about 15.5 miles southwest of Lamont in Kern County (less than 90 miles from downtown Los Angeles) with a depth of about 7.3 miles.

Seconds after the first 'quake, two aftershocks were reported in Lamont and four additional aftershocks were reported in the Grapevine area. The aftershocks were reported between 9:10 p.m. and 9:46 p.m. with preliminary magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.5.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the city is under earthquake mode, meaning crews are surveying the area for damage and local concern.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also acknowledged the earthquake, adding the city will monitor any impacts.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

