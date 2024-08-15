Earthquake strikes Southern California near Lake Elsinore

A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near Lake Elsinore, followed by a 3.0-magnitude aftershock, according to USGS.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 9:39 a.m. about four miles west of Lake Elsinore. It was recorded at a depth of about five and a half miles.

Just a minute later, the USGS reported a 3.0-magnitude aftershock struck in the same area.

In just the last week alone, Southern California has experienced three sizeable earthquakes.

On Monday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Highland Park. Widespread shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties. On Aug. 6, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake centered in the Bakersfield area was felt as far as Los Angeles and Orange counties.

According to Dr. Jones, there have been 13 earthquakes in Southern California with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater this year alone. Compare that to the last 20 years - there have been about five earthquakes per year of 4.0 or greater in Southern California, she added.

Since 1932, the average number of earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater in Southern California is between 10 and 12, Jones shared on social media.

The number of earthquakes greater than 4.0 in 2024 is closer to the average recorded in Southern California over the past 90 years.