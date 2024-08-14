Seismologist warns earthquake activity increasing in Southern California

In just the last week alone, Southern California has experienced two earthquakes.

So if you feel like there have been more and stronger earthquakes in the region recently, that's because it's absolutely true, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist with California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

On Monday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Highland Park. Widespread shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

According to Dr. Jones, there have been 13 earthquakes in Southern California with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater this year alone.

Compare that to the last 20 years - there have been about five earthquakes per year of 4.0 or greater in Southern California, she added.

Since 1932, the average number of earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater in Southern California is between 10 and 12, Jones shared on social media.

The number of earthquakes greater than 4.0 in 2024 is closer to the average recorded in Southern California over the past 90 years.

During a news briefing Monday after the 4.4 earthquake, Jones said it appeared to be based on the same group of faults that created the 1987 Whittier Narrows quake. She noted that it occurred in roughly the same location as a 3.4-magnitude quake that struck on June 2.

"There have been others in the past," Jones said. "In 1989, we had a pair of four-and-a-halfs there were also in the system that were just a half- hour apart. There have been plenty of small ones over the years that are also within this."

The quake came less than a week after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake centered in the Bakersfield area that was felt as far as Los Angeles and Orange counties.

City News Service contributed to this report.