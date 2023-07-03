Darnell Calhoun: Riverside Co. DA seeks death penalty against man accused in deputy’s murder

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced Monday the man charged in the murder of Deputy Darnell Calhoun faces the death penalty.

The notice of intent against Jesse Ceazar Navarro was filed on Friday, June 30.

The 30-year-old Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed on Jan. 13, responding to a domestic violence call in Lakeland Village near Lake Elsinore. On that day, Riverside County officials said Navarro, 42, shot Calhoun. Navarro was then shot by a second deputy who arrived on the scene. Navarro was taken to the hospital in critical condition and taken into custody.

"Deputy Calhoun showed incredible courage during a terrifying situation that unfolded in a matter of seconds," Hestrin said in a press release. "His dedication to the community culminated in a ruthless attack by Navarro that also put the lives of many others at extreme peril."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Calhoun was killed just 15 days after 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero was similarly shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

He joined the department in February 2022 after serving with the San Diego Police Department for two years.