Darnell Calhoun: Slain Riverside County deputy laid to rest

The Riverside County community laid deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line duty just over a week ago, to rest at a funeral service Saturday.

The 30-year-old Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed on Jan. 13, responding to a domestic violence call in Lakeland Village near Lake Elsinore. On that day, Riverside County officials said 42-year-old Jesse Navarro shot Calhoun. Navarro was then shot by a second deputy who arrived on the scene. Navarro was taken to the hospital in critical condition and taken into custody.

Calhoun was killed just 15 days after 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero was similarly shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

"Our law enforcement family did not have time to process or come to grips with the loss of Isaiah [Cordero], when we were forced to deal with the unthinkable," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at the service Saturday.

Bianco told FOX 11 that Calhoun joined the department in February 2022 after serving with the San Diego Police Department for two years. Saturday, Bianco reflected on asking Calhoun why he wanted to join the Riverside County Department and leave the San Diego Police.

"He responded that his commute was too long and he wanted to spend that time with his family," Bianco said. "With that answer, I knew we had hired a good one."

Calhoun was a father of two, with a third child on the way. His pregnant wife did not speak at Saturday's ceremony, but did issue a statement on Facebook the night before, saying that Calhoun always made sure his children, "knew how much you loved them. I know that the love you have shown them will sustain them through this life."