Expand / Collapse search

Riverside County deputy dies after shooting in Lake Elsinore

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:22PM
Riverside County
FOX 11

Riverside Sheriff: Deputy shot and killed in Lake Elsinore was going to be a dad

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun, the deputy shot and killed in Lake Elsinore, was a beloved husband, son and was an expecting father.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County is dead after being shot Friday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. The deputy, later identified as 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was placed in custody after the shooting, RSO said.

According to Sheriff Chad Bianco, Calhoun responded to a child custody call around 4:20 p.m. After Calhoun arrived at the scene, a shootout ensued, ultimately killing the deputy.

Officials did not say what exactly led to the shooting.

Riverside Co. deputy shot: SWAT team arrives at crime scene

As a Riverside County deputy fights for their life at the hospital, the SWAT team is at the shooting scene in Lake Elsinore.

Bianco said Calhoun joined the department on February 2022 after serving with the San Diego Police Department. Bianco said Calhoun was a husband, a son and was going to be a father.

"There is not one person with one negative to say about him," Bianco said of Calhoun. "He was the most good, wholesome man you could ever imagine."

Darnell Calhoun, right, next to Sheriff Chad Bianco. PHOTO: Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Darnell Calhoun, right, next to Sheriff Chad Bianco. PHOTO: Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy rushed to hospital after being shot in Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County deputy is being rushed to the hospital after being shot in Lake Elsinore.

After the news of Calhoun's death was announced, law-enforcement departments in Southern California offered their condolences:

Los Angeles Police Department

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

This violent incident comes just weeks after another Riverside County deputy was shot and killed by a suspect in Jurupa Valley. On the afternoon of Dec. 29, Deputy Isaiah Cordero was killed while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect who fired the shot, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, was later killed following a pursuit. 

RELATED: Remembering Isaiah Cordero: Slain deputy laid to rest 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.