1 shot at Redondo Beach hotel

By
Published  May 8, 2024 7:28am PDT
Redondo Beach
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - An investigation is underway Wednesday after one person was shot at a Redondo Beach hotel. 

It happened around 11:17 p.m.  Tuesday at the Redondo Pier Inn., according to police. 

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at the hotel. At the scene, officers located the victim at the front of the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

The motive remains under investigation. 

Suspect information was not immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 310-339-2362.