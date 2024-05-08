1 shot at Redondo Beach hotel

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An investigation is underway Wednesday after one person was shot at a Redondo Beach hotel.

It happened around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday at the Redondo Pier Inn., according to police.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at the hotel. At the scene, officers located the victim at the front of the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The motive remains under investigation.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 310-339-2362.