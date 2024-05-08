1 shot at Redondo Beach hotel
Image 1 of 3
▼
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - An investigation is underway Wednesday after one person was shot at a Redondo Beach hotel.
It happened around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday at the Redondo Pier Inn., according to police.
Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at the hotel. At the scene, officers located the victim at the front of the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The motive remains under investigation.
SUGGESTED:
- 'Ghostbusters'-themed Kia stolen in East Hollywood returned days later
- Amber Alert issued after California father allegedly abducts 1-year-old son
- Nonprofit CEO allegedly embezzles thousands for wedding fund, crypto
- Elliott Dugan: Man accused of stealing Lamborghini, leading Los Angeles police chase dies after crash
Suspect information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 310-339-2362.