Jury selection begins in Rebecca Grossman wrongful death civil trial

The Brief Jury selection began Monday in a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit against Rebecca Grossman and her former boyfriend, Scott Erickson. The civil case follows Grossman's 2024 criminal conviction for the hit-and-run murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander. A judge recently threatened Grossman with a $10,000 fine for allegedly attempting to influence the case by mailing him a private letter from prison.



Jury selection is underway in a Los Angeles courtroom for the civil wrongful death lawsuit brought by Nancy and Karim Iskander against Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson.

Following Grossman’s 2024 criminal conviction for the hit-and-run deaths of the Iskanders’ two young sons, this phase of the legal proceedings will examine liability and potential damages over the next two months.

What we know:

Grossman is currently serving a sentence of 15 years to life at a California state prison.

Her second-degree murder convictions were officially upheld by an appellate court on March 17, 2026, after her defense unsuccessfully argued that jurors were improperly instructed on the definition of "implied malice."

The civil trial, which is expected to last approximately two months, names both Grossman and Erickson as defendants.

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Erickson, who was allegedly racing Grossman at the time of the crash, previously had a misdemeanor reckless driving charge dismissed after completing a public service announcement.

The Iskander family’s attorney, Brian Panish, has indicated that the parents are prepared to testify about the evening they watched their sons being struck while crossing the street.

Timeline:

September 29, 2020: Mark and Jacob Iskander are killed in a crosswalk in Westlake Village.

February 2024: A jury finds Grossman guilty of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter, and hit-and-run.

March 17, 2026: A state appeals court panel upholds Grossman’s criminal convictions.

April 13, 2026: Jury selection begins for the wrongful death civil trial.

What's next:

Once a jury is seated, opening statements will begin in the civil trial.

The court is also expected to hold a separate hearing regarding a potential $10,000 sanction against Grossman for her unauthorized correspondence with the judge.

While Grossman remains imprisoned, her legal team has indicated they may still seek a final review of her criminal case from the California Supreme Court.