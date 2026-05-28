Organizer of fake homeless encampment stunt outside Nithya Raman’s home defends viral videos

The Brief The organizer behind viral videos showing staged homeless encampments outside Nithya Raman’s home said the stunt was intended as political satire and commentary on homelessness. Raman previously said the incident affected her family and went beyond what she expected the campaign to be about. The organizer defended the display as a reflection of frustration over homelessness policy and said it was funded by donors from across the country.



The organizer behind viral videos showing fake homeless encampments outside Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman’s home is speaking out, calling the effort political satire, while Raman’s campaign says the stunt crossed a line into her personal space.

The videos, widely circulated on social media and viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show what appear to be staged homeless encampments placed outside Raman’s home, sparking debate over political protest and personal boundaries.

A man who says he helped organize the stunt spoke exclusively with FOX 11 while keeping his identity hidden, citing concerns about political violence. He defended the effort as political messaging.

"This is happening all over the city. We brought it to her doorstep so she can see what other people are going through," he said.

The display included tents, trash, old tires and a barbecue set up Monday morning outside Raman’s home.

The organizer said the effort was part of a broader sarcastic campaign message across Council District 4, which he described as political parody. He also said it was meant as commentary tied to the race involving Spencer Pratt.

"We’re basically doing a parody ad for [Raman]," he said. "Like if we were in charge of her campaign, this is the ad we would make."

He denied any direct affiliation with Pratt, saying he has "never met him," but called himself a fan. He also said the effort was funded by a group of donors from across the country.

At a recent press conference, Raman discussed homelessness policy and a new UC Berkeley poll showing her in second place in the mayor’s race, though she did not mention the videos outside her home.

Earlier this week, however, speaking on the "Adam Conover" podcast, Raman said the incident affected her family.

"I have two little kids. They didn’t see it, luckily, this morning," she said. "I feel badly that I’m even subjecting them to that at all. But definitely, this has gone far beyond what I expected this campaign to be about."

The organizer defended the tactic, saying it reflects frustration over homelessness policy.

"It’s a public street. I can see why she’s upset, but she should think about everybody else who’s going through the same thing but being ignored," he said.

The videos continue to draw attention as the mayoral race enters its final days before Election Day.