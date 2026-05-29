Officials warn of mountain lion sighting in Santa Monica

The Brief Wildlife officials asked people and their pets to stay indoors following a wildlife sighting in Santa Monica. The sighting was reported at a home near 14th Street and Montana Avenue around 8 a.m. on Friday, May 29. No injuries have been reported.



Officials warned of a mountain lion sighting in Santa Monica on Friday.

What they're saying:

The sighting was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near 14th Street and Montana Avenue.

"Out of an abundance of caution, officers are in the area assessing the report and working with appropriate wildlife resources," Santa Monica police said in a statement on social media. "At this time, there are no reported injuries. Community members in the area are encouraged to remain indoors, and avoid approaching or attempting to photograph the animal if it is seen."

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This story was written with information from wildlife officials.



