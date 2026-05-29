LIST: These California pizzerias ranked as the best in the nation

The Brief Six Southern California restaurants secured spots on the newly released 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 guide. Pizza spots in Los Angeles and San Francisco tied for second place. An Orange County restaurant ranked fifth and took home the "Pizza of the Year" award.



A new ranking shows some of the best pizza in the nation is being served in the Golden State.

What we know:

The 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 guide was released this week and six California pizzerias made the cut. Not only did they make the list, but some even ranked in the top five.

It’s no surprise a New York spot, Una Pizza Napoletana, ranked No. 1. However, two California restaurants tied for second place.

See the list of the top five below:

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York

2. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles

2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco

3. Razza – Jersey City

4. Truly Pizza – Dana Point

5. Francesco Martucci – Miami

Other Highlights

Dana Point’s Truly Pizza was rewarded with the Pizza of the Year, also called the Latteria Sorrentina Award, for its umami mushroom pizza.

Flour House in San Luis Obispo got the No. 22 spot, while Nardo in Huntington Beach was ranked No. 25.

In addition, San Diego’s Tribute Pizza ranked 38th.

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What's next:

The top 15 pizzerias on the list qualify for the prestigious list of the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World. On Sept. 15, the members will gather in Naples for the 50 Top Pizza World 2026 awards ceremony.