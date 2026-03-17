Appeals court upholds Rebecca Grossman murder conviction in Iskander brothers' deaths

The Brief A state appeals court upheld Rebecca Grossman’s conviction for the 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in Westlake Village. Grossman is serving 15 years to life for second-degree murder after striking Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8, in a marked crosswalk. The ruling affirms the 2024 trial verdict, rejecting defense claims that another driver struck the children first.



A state appeals court panel on Tuesday upheld the murder conviction of Rebecca Grossman, the Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder sentenced to 15 years to life for the 2020 deaths of two young brothers.

The backstory:

On September 29, 2020, Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, were struck while crossing Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village in a marked crosswalk with their family.

Sheriff's officials said six family members were crossing the three-way intersection — which does not have a stoplight — in the crosswalk when the mother heard a car speeding toward them and both parents reached out to protect two of their children, but the two boys were too far out in the intersection and were struck.

The older boy died at the scene and his 8-year-old sibling died at a hospital.

Grossman, who had been out for drinks earlier that evening with former Dodger Scott Erickson, continued driving for approximately a quarter-mile until her engine disabled, according to prosecutors.

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Prosecutors proved Grossman was speeding at 81 mph in a 45-mph zone just seconds before impact. Data from her vehicle's "black box" confirmed she was traveling 73 mph when she hit the boys.

She was convicted in February 2024 of two counts each of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter, along with one count of hit-and-run driving.

What they're saying:

During her sentencing, Grossman maintained she never saw the children. "

God knows that I never saw anybody," she said. "I never saw anyone. I believe he knows the truth."

She told the court she would have "driven into a brick wall" rather than strike the children.

In contrast, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould argued for a maximum 34-year sentence, stating, "the defendant deserves every day of the maximum sentence."

While Judge Joseph Brandolino called the deaths an "unimaginable loss," he opted for 15 years to life, noting Grossman’s lack of a prior record and her philanthropic history, saying, "She's not a monster as the prosecution attempts to portray her."

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What's next:

With the appeals court upholding the conviction, Grossman will continue serving her sentence in state prison.

While her legal team could potentially petition the State Supreme Court for a review, such a move is a discretionary process and does not guarantee a hearing.