Rebecca Grossman fights to keep husband, daughter from testifying in trial

A woman sentenced to prison for the murder of two young boys is fighting to prevent the victims' family from obtaining depositions from her husband and daughter as part of a civil lawsuit.

What we know:

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, was sentenced to 15 years to life for the 2020 hit-and-run deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander.

Her lawyers are now arguing in civil court that her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, has been sufficiently deposed, and that deposing her daughter, Alexis Grossman, would cause her further trauma due to her chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The boys' parents and brother are the plaintiffs in the suit, which is scheduled for trial in January 2026.

The backstory:

The criminal case concluded with a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The charges stemmed from the September 29, 2020, deaths of Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, Iskander, who were crossing a Westlake Village street with their family.

Also named as a defendant in the civil complaint, filed in January 2021, is former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson, Rebecca Grossman's former boyfriend.

The complaint alleges that Grossman and Erickson had cocktails and were racing their vehicles along Triunfo Canyon Road before the children were struck at a crosswalk.

The other side:

Attorneys for the Iskander family contend that Rebecca Grossman's conduct was "despicable."

The Iskander attorneys state in their court papers that Grossman was "purposefully racing her Mercedes SUV at 81 mph in a 45 mph zone approaching a marked crosswalk with children in it."

The Iskander attorneys also assert that Grossman tried to flee the scene and would have been successful "had her vehicle not automatically shut down due to it sensing the massive impact that had just occurred."

They further contend that Grossman then lied to law enforcement about her speed, alcohol consumption, and her knowledge of why her airbag deployed despite sustaining massive front-end damage.

What's next:

The matter of the depositions will be heard by Judge Huey P. Cotton at a December 1 hearing.

The trial for the Van Nuys Superior Court civil suit is currently scheduled for January 5, 2026.