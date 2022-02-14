Rams' Super Bowl Championship parade to be held Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions once again for the first time in 22 years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, and the celebrations are only just beginning.

On Monday, officials announced that the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory celebration parade will be held on Wednesday, beginning at the Shrine Auditorium and ending at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The roughly one-mile parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Auditorium on West Jefferson Boulevard, team officials said.

It will wind down Figueroa Street before turning onto Exposition Park Drive and landing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum about 11:45 a.m. A rally will be held at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch from noon to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Angelenos of getting a chance to enjoy recent championship parades. After the Lakers won the NBA Finals and the Dodgers won the World Series in the fall of 2020, both teams were denied victory parades.

Sunday's historic win marks the Ram's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history and the team's first in Los Angeles.

The Rams drew first blood after Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. The Bengals responded two drives later with a 29-yard field goal to put Cincinnati on the board.

The Rams extended their lead to 13-3 after an 11-yard touchdown grab from Cooper Kupp and a failed 2-point conversion attempt. Since then, the Bengals have scored 17 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to take a 20-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Entering the second half, Stafford threw for 165 yards and completed 12 of 18 passes with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Stafford's teammate Cooper Kupp hauled in 40 receiving yards on 3 catches, one being a touchdown, entering the third quarter. Cupp finished the game with 8 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, earning him the game's Most Valuable Player award.

The Rams' previous Super Bowl victory happened Feb. 2000 to cap off the 1999 NFL season. They defeated the Tennessee Titans for the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. At that time, they were still the St. Louis Rams.

