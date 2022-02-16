Cooper Kupp: Kobe Bryant set the standard for the City of Champions

Cooper Kupp rocked a #24 Kobe Bryant jersey to the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI victory parade and rally on Wednesday, saying that the late NBA legend set the standard in the City of Champions.

"I'm standing here in this city that knows nothing but championships, we're out here celebrating this championship. Kobe's a part of this. He belongs here. I'll tell you what… he set the standard. All I know: Get back to work. Let's run it back," Kupp said.

Kupp was a breakout star for the Rams this season, earning the MVP award in Super Bowl LVI, being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, receiving a unanimous vote to the All-Pro team and scoring his first Pro Bowl selection.

Kupp and his teammates participated in Wednesday's Championship parade and rally at Exposition Park and the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, as well as Super Bowl VII in 1973. It also served as the home stadium to the Los Angeles Rams for more than three decades – when they first arrived in Los Angeles starting in 1946, as well as when they returned home to Los Angeles in 2016 through 2019, before the team opened SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth touted the Lombardi Trophy, while quarterback Matthew Stafford rocked his cigar.

