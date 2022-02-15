Rams Super Bowl victory parade road closures

In celebration of their victory in Super Bowl LVI, the city of Los Angeles will host a parade for the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday on Figueroa St. in the University Park neighborhood.

Most streets in that area will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will follow the parade route for 45 minutes until it reaches the Exposition Park with a rally there scheduled for 12 p.m.

Spectators are able to view the parade along its route from the Shrine Auditorium on Jefferson St, down Figueroa St, to the Exposition Park on Exposition Park Dr. Those planning to attend were strongly encouraged to use public transportation to reach the area.

Rams Parade Road Closures

Most streets in the University Park area will be local access only or closed to vehicle traffic.

North/South Closures:

Figueroa Street (in both directions) between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard beginning at 8 a.m.

East/West Closures:

Jefferson Boulevard (in both directions) between Hoover Street and Figueroa Street beginning at 8 a.m.

Exposition Boulevard (both directions) between Bill Robertson Lane and Figueroa Street beginning at 8 a.m.

Freeway Off-ramp Closures:

110 South off-ramp at Exposition Blvd. starting at 7 a.m.

110 Express Lane on and off-ramps at 39th St. starting at 7 a.m.

LADOT will reopen area city streets on a rolling basis once the parade passes through each section.

Additional details are available on the USC Transportation site.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans at the rally must show proof of full vaccination or a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 shouts of the rally, officials announced Tuesday.

