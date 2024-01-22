Rain in Southern California: Strongest in series of storms brings downpours, gusty winds

Be sure to bundle up and grab an umbrella as Monday brings the strongest in a series of storms that made its way into the region beginning Friday night.

After a relatively mild Sunday morning and afternoon, downpours began to hit several Southern California communities Sunday evening, and heavy rainfall will continue throughout Monday. It won’t last for long as the storm is expected to begin tapering starting Monday night.

With Monday being the peak in a series of storms, the National Weather Service has issued new weather advisories.

Weather Alerts

Evacuation Warning

An evacuation warning is in effect for the Topanga Canyon area. Residents in the area experienced a wildfire, known as the Owen Fire, last summer. It left a burn scar which makes the area vulnerable to mud and debris flows.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch is in effect Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

The NWS warns excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in some areas.

This impacts areas such as Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Lucerne Valley, Running Springs, Victorville, Corona, Palm Springs, Big Bear City, Moreno Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Laguna Beach, Wrightwood, and Ontario.

These areas could also see thunderstorms.

Rain chances will linger in the San Bernardino Mountain communities through Tuesday.

RELATED: California weather forecast: Timeline for rain across SoCal

Flood Advisory

A Flood Advisory is in effect in west and central Ventura County until 7 a.m. Monday.

Wind Advisory

The NWS issued a wind advisory beginning at 11:10 p.m. Sunday that will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Monday.

South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 55 mph are expected, with the strongest winds to hit the mountains and Antelope Valley foothills. This also applies to the Santa Clarita Valley, the western and eastern San Gabriel Mountains, and will impact communities such as Lake Castaic, Valencia, Gorman, the Tejon Pass, Acton and Pyramid Lake.

Up Next

The storm begins to move out of the region on Monday, bringing dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days.