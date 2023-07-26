Owen Fire burning parts of Topanga Canyon

A brush fire spread through parts of the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire near North Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road near the city of Topanga.

The "Owen Fire" has stretched to about 50 acres, according to an update from firefighters around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no evacuation orders have been issued from the Owen Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.