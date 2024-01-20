Los Angeles rain radar: Timeline for 4-day storm

A series of storms is headed to Southern California this weekend, bringing several days of anticipated wet weather, with the heaviest rain expected Sunday into Monday.

"A moist westerly flow pattern will bring periods of precipitation ... with the first round of more significant precipitation around late Saturday and Saturday night," according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rains will spread south into Southern California from Sunday night into Monday. The heaviest rains are expected on Monday, with thunderstorms possibly adding to the heavy rain potential.

Forecasters said through Sunday evening, most areas will receive between .75 and 1.50 inches of rain, and there is a 50% chance for one inch or more of rainfall for portions of the mountains.

The snow level will mostly be above 7,000 feet, but could fall as low as 6,500 feet for late Saturday night, according to the NWS.

Rain timeline

Forecasters said the rain will be off-and-on throughout the weekend.

"There may be a break in the rain between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, but a moist southwest flow will keep skies generally cloudy and certainly can't rule out drizzle or light showers anywhere during that period," according to the NWS.

Once the weekend system moves out, a stronger system will push in.

"For the Sunday night through Monday night system, another good rain producer is expected. In this time period, most areas can expect to receive an additional .75 to 1.50 inches of rain," the NWS forecasted.

Rain totals

Generally, storm rainfall totals are expected to be around 2 inches in the Los Angeles metro area, with up to 3 inches in the mountains to the north. Even San Diego gets wet, with around 1-1.50 inches of rain expected.

As a result, the WPC has extended a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk across coastal Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, on Monday.

Snow totals

Snow levels will be a little bit higher, ranging between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, with any additional snow accumulations being confined to the higher peaks, forecasters said.

High temperatures

"This system does not look like it bring too much in the way of winds. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with cloud cover and the rain," the NWS reported.

High temperatures will be a few degrees either side of 60 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Once the storm moves out, dry conditions are expected for Tuesday through Thursday, and a gradual warming trend can be expected, according to the NWS.

Another atmospheric river approaches the Pacific Coast on Tuesday but will focus more of its rainfall on the Pacific Northwest. The long-range forecasts suggest that additional storms, including potential atmospheric rivers, will keep the West Coast wet by the end of January.

FOX Weather and City News Service contributed to this report.