Massive backup on PCH in Malibu following mudslide

If you're heading to Malibu Friday afternoon, expect some delays as one lane of the Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Big Rock and Los Flores Canyon due to mudslides.

Although the mudslides are not active at the moment, the Department of Roads has closed one lane as a precautionary measure. This closure is causing significant traffic congestion, with backups extending all the way to Bud Wood. Drivers should anticipate delays.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Section of PCH in Malibu partially reopens after mudslide

A different section of the PCH was closed earlier this week due to another mudslide, which impacted commuters Thursday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Caltrans District 7 officials posted on social media that PCH was closed in both directions between Corral Canyon and Latigo Canyon roads.

Malibu Canyon Road was also closed in both directions at Piuma Road due to a large mudslide that covered the entire roadway. California Highway Patrol officials said the road was expected to remain blocked until further notice.

The issues prompted Pepperdine University to cancel all in-person classes Wednesday at its Malibu campus.

Crews continue working to clear the rocks, mud and debris from the roadways.

On Wednesday, Southern California residents braced as the already-drenched region with saturated soil received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into the morning hours.