Rancho Palos Verdes asks for state, federal aid amid ongoing landslides

Concerns escalated over the stability of hillsides in Rancho Palos Verdes, prompting the city's unanimous vote to request an emergency declaration from the state.

City leaders have stated that, if granted, this declaration could pave the way for the governor to request federal disaster assistance from the White House.

The aftermath of recent storms and shifting land has left visible damage across the peninsula, affecting homes, the renowned Wayfarers Chapel, and areas along Portuguese Bend. According to city officials, fissures that measure several feet wide and up to 30 feet deep are emerging.

Homeowners continue to deal with accelerated land movement and fears of further erosion. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit the area and observe the situation for himself.

"We need the governor's help," Hahn said in a statement. "It is my understanding that the city of Rancho Palos Verdes will be asking the governor to declare a state of emergency for the Greater Portuguese Bend Landslide Complex.

"I think if the governor came here and saw the buckling streets, the homes sinking and cracking apart, and the historic Wayfarers Chapel on the verge of collapsing, he would understand the urgency of this request. This is a crisis that is getting worse by the day, and I urge Governor Newsom to visit us and see it with his own eyes."

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, residents voiced their concerns, calling for urgent state and federal emergency funding to address the situation before it escalates into a catastrophe.

City News Service contributed to this report.