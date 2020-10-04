Protest shuts down 170 Fwy. bringing attention to Armenia/Azerbaijan conflict

Protesters in support of Armenia in its continuing conflict with Azerbaijan have blocked both sides of the Hollywood (170) Freeway just north of the Hollywood (101) Freeway and Ventura (134) Freeway interchange on Sunday evening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The protest is being held in support of Armenia and the Armenian community.

The protests have become more frequent as a decades-long dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan intensifies overseas.

This is a developing story

