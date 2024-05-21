Protest planned outside CSU board meeting in Long Beach

In a few hours, hundreds of students are expected to rally at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

This all comes after students set up encampments at 11 of the California State University campuses.

Students are demanding the university to disclose all investments, divest from Israeli entities, defend student activism, and they say they would like the university to also declare that Israel is engaging in genocide.

The students are hoping the Chancellor and board of trustees will negotiate with the students who are protesting today, and if not, they say they would like them to resign.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.