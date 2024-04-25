Protesters clash at UCLA campus during Pro-Palestinian demonstration

Hundreds of students and protesters set up a Pro-Palestinian camp-in demonstration in the center of UCLA’s campus.

The camp-in was built early Thursday morning and was enclosed by fortified walls. The large group was protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Counter-protests broke out around 5 p.m.; no arrests or injuries have been reported so far.

"We are here because we have a set of demands, including the divestment with our university, UCLA," said Marie Salem a student and organizer.

Organizers from Students for Justice in Palestine and the UC Divest Coalition at UCLA set up the camp-in demonstration. The camp includes a media check-in, medical tent, and a library.

"It’s all about commitment to solidarity," said Vincent Doeh, a student and organize. "It’s all about learning what’s happening in Palestine [and] it’s about providing a safe environment for people choosing to be in community with us."

Some students walking to class support the demonstration, while others believe it’s offensive.

"I can still get to class just fine," said Aiden, a UCLA student. "I think even if it disrupts some people, that might be the point. If you feel disrupted, maybe it allows you to think a little more about what’s happening."

"Shame [on] UCLA administration for allowing this to happen," said Eli Tsives, a Jewish student at UCLA. "My friends don’t feel comfortable walking around school with their necklaces. They take their kippahs off. They try to look as least visibly Jewish as they can, because they worry someday something bad will happen to them."

Late Thursday afternoon, the demonstrators decided to expand their camping area across the quad. FOX 11 was standing in the area when protesters took over. All media was told they couldn’t record and needed to leave the camp area. No recording was allowed except outside the wooden walls surrounding the camp.

Some demonstrators could be seen pulling material from a nearby bin on campus to carry material over to the camp and increase the size. A worker drove up and could be heard telling protesters he would call police.

Thursday’s camp-in at UCLA comes the day after more than 90 Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on the private campus at USC.

UCLA Vice Chancellor Mary Osako provided a written statement to FOX 11 about the ongoing camp-in demonstration.

"Our top priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our entire Bruin community," said Osako. "We’re actively monitoring this situation to support a peaceful campus environment that respects our community’s right to free expression while minimizing disruption to our teaching and learning mission."

Demonstrators at UCLA say they don’t plan to leave until the university "divests" any funds going towards Israel.

"We go to school to make changes," said Salem. "We go to school and study all of these case studies, but if we can’t come out of the classroom and really make a change, then there’s no point of going to class."