Pro-Palestine protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza break out at Pomona College

By
Published  April 5, 2024 11:17pm PDT
Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - A pro-Palestine protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza broke out at Pomona College Friday.

SkyFOX was over Claremont's city police station a little after 10:30 p.m. as some of the college campus protesters were believed to be detained. The apparent detainment comes as the organization, Pomona Divestment from Apartheid, staged the protests at Pomona College.

According to the organization's flier, the goal of the demonstration was to call on the school to "honor the historic referendum passed by Pomona College students to divest from Israel and weapons manufacturers."

It is unknown how many people were arrested in Friday's protests. A viewer 

Samson Zhang, who covered the event for a student publication, shared the tense moments when law-enforcement officers made their way to the protest site.

