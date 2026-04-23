Prosecutor says D4vd’s phone had a 'significant amount' of child pornography

The Brief During a court appearance on Thursday, April 23, prosecutors alleged that "a significant amount of child pornography" was discovered on a phone belonging to David Anthony Burke (D4vd). The case involves approximately 40 terabytes of evidence currently being reviewed as a judge determines if the 21-year-old singer will stand trial for the murder and mutilation of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors believe Burke killed Hernandez exactly one year ago to prevent her from exposing alleged sexual misconduct; a newly unsealed autopsy confirmed she died of "multiple penetrating injuries."



A Los Angeles County prosecutor alleges that singer D4vd had child sexual abuse material on his phone as he faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. New details from court proceedings and an unsealed autopsy report provide further insight into the case involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What we know:

David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The 21-year-old has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail as the case moves forward.

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During a procedural hearing on Thursday, April 23, Burke appeared in court with his defense team wearing an orange jail uniform.

Prosecutors revealed they are handling a large volume of evidence, about 40 terabytes, which the defense has requested access to. Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman also alleged that "a significant amount of child pornography" was discovered on Burke’s phone.

The hearing comes exactly one year after prosecutors say Burke killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered remains were later discovered in September 2025 inside the trunk of Burke’s impounded Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.

An autopsy report, recently made public, determined that Rivas died from "multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s)," and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

RELATED: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has stated that Rivas was considered a "witness" in a separate investigation involving alleged sexual misconduct by Burke when she was under 14. Prosecutors believe Burke’s motive was to prevent her from exposing the allegations, which they say she had threatened to do the night she was last seen at his home.

Timeline:

See a list of key dates below.

April 2025: Prosecutors allege Rivas was killed.

Sept. 2025: Her remains were found in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

April 22: The autopsy report is unsealed, revealing details about her cause of death.

April 23: Burke appears in court for a procedural hearing where new allegations about evidence are discussed.

April 29: An evidence hearing is scheduled.

May 1: The preliminary hearing is set to begin.

What we don't know:

The district attorney’s office has also not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty. Due to the alleged special circumstances, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

We don’t yet know whether any additional charges could be filed or modified as the case develops.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE HERNANDEZ RIVAS