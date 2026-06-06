LAPD identifies gunman killed after 405 Freeway chase

The Brief Authorities have identified Thomas Hearn as the man fatally shot by LAPD officers on Friday morning following a police chase. Police said Hearn fled a robbery call, shot at officers from his car window on the 405 Freeway, and was shot after refusing to drop his weapon. A loaded 9mm semi-automatic Polymer80 "ghost gun" was recovered at the scene.



Los Angeles police on Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by officers after he allegedly fired a weapon during a police chase that ended on the northbound 405 Freeway in Westchester.

What we know:

The incident began around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, June 5 when Pacific Patrol Division uniformed officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in progress.

At the scene, a cab driver told officers he had been threatened with a gun and directed them to a suspect, identified as Thomas Hearn, who was seated inside a parked vehicle.

According to police, officers ordered Hearn to get out of the car and surrender; however, he refused and drove away.

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A police chase ensued, which moved onto the northbound 405 Freeway.

Near the Howard Hughes Parkway overpass, Hearn stopped his vehicle and allegedly fired one round out of the driver's side window before resuming driving.

Authorities said he stopped a second time just south of Jefferson Boulevard, where he exited the vehicle armed with a black handgun and faced pursuing officers.

According to police, Hearn refused several commands to drop the weapon, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Hearn was shot, taken into custody, and given medical aid by officers until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Polymer80 handgun—commonly referred to as a "ghost gun"—at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were discharged during the confrontation.

It's also unknown what triggered the initial dispute between Hearn and the cab driver, or whether Hearn was acting under the influence of any substances at the time of the pursuit.

What's next:

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.