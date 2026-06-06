10-year-old boy, father killed in crash involving Cal Fire truck

The Brief A Cal Fire engine responding to the Cranston Fire collided with a Mini Cooper at a Hemet intersection on Friday, resulting in two fatalities. The 43-year-old driver of the Mini Cooper died at the scene, and a 10-year-old front-seat passenger died at the hospital. Investigators have ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors, but the exact cause of the intersection collision remains under active investigation.



An investigation is underway following a devastating collision between a Cal Fire engine and a car in Hemet on Friday afternoon.

The crash claimed the lives of a father and a 10-year-old boy, while leaving several others evaluated for injuries.

What we know:

The collision happened just after noon on June 5 at the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and State Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Cal Fire engine was traveling northbound on State Street, actively responding to the Cranston Fire on State Route 74 with its emergency lights and siren fully activated.

At the same time, a 43-year-old San Jacinto man was driving a Mini Cooper westbound on Gibbel Road.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, authorities said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was killed on impact at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy in the front passenger seat suffered severe injuries and later died after being transported to a local hospital.

A second juvenile male passenger riding in the back seat was taken to Riverside University Health System as a precaution.

According to investigators, everyone inside the Mini Cooper appeared to be wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the fire engine and two accompanying firefighters were transported to Inland Valley Hospital for evaluation and have since been released.

Officials said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

It's unclear which vehicle had the right-of-way or why the Mini Cooper and the emergency vehicle failed to avoid each other at the intersection.

The CHP has not yet released the specific mechanics of the collision or the identities of the victims pending formal coroner notifications.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashboard camera footage or information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area office.