D4vd moves out of $20,000 a month Hollywood Hills rental amid homicide investigation

The Brief The Hollywood Hills rental home where singer D4vd was staying has external security cameras, according to the homeowner. The owner, who does not have access to the footage, said D4vd is in the process of moving out of the home. This comes as the investigation continues into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a car linked to D4vd.



The Hollywood Hills rental home where singer D4vd was reportedly living has a security system with external cameras outside, the owner told TMZ.

What we know:

Malden Trifunovic, who owns the home Josh Marshall was renting, told TMZ the cameras were installed long before D4vd's manager signed a lease in February 2024 for $20,000 a month.

According to Trifunovic, cameras are positioned at entry points in the backyard and street, and he believes people can't go in or out of the house without being recorded.

Trifunovic said he doesn't have access to the security footage, but tenants can sign up with the security company to make an account and get that access.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Movers were seen outside the home on Wednesday, Sept. 24, hauling boxes and other items from the home into a moving truck.

The homeowner further added that he spoke with Marshall last weekend about breaking the lease and that their belongings would be moved out by the end of the week.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Celeste Rivas was living in the home with D4vd.

Rivas' remains discovered in Hollywood

The backstory:

Rivas' body was released back to her family on Sept. 23 by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

According to the medical examiner's report, Rivas' date of death is Sept. 8 and her place of death is listed as "vehicle." The cause of her death is "deferred," which means it is pending additional investigation.

Rivas' dismembered remains were discovered in a Hollywood tow yard on Sept. 8 — a day after her 15th birthday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Employees had called police to report a strong odor emanating from the car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Authorities ID body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd as missing teen girl

When officers arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

The LAPD said the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard by the city Department of Transportation because it was parked on a public street for more than 72 hours.

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, in the exclusive Hollywood Hills neighborhood off Sunset Boulevard.

On Sept. 17, detectives with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division served a search warrant at the Hollywood Hills home believed to be occupied by D4vd. It is located not far from where the Tesla was found. A computer and several bags of evidence were recovered from the home.

Dig deeper:

Rivas was 13 when she was reported missing last year in Lake Elsinore.

TMZ's Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 11 they received a tip and reached out to Rivas' mom, who told them that all she knew was that her daughter was dating someone named "David", although she'd never seen the boy. Rivas' mother told the publication her daughter had been missing for more than a year, and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD searches Hollywood Hills home close to where D4vd's Tesla was abandoned

Rivas and D4vd both shared matching "Sshhh…" tattoos on their index fingers.

At this time, police have not named D4vd as a person of interest or suspect in the case and say he is cooperating with the investigation.

D4vd's tour canceled, singer dropped by major brands

What we know:

Amid the ongoing investigation, D4vd canceled the remainder of his "Withered" world tour both in the U.S. and abroad. He was also dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their "Dream Drop" collaboration.

Additionally, all promotion of his music has been pulled by UMG and Interscope. A deluxe version of his album was meant to come out last week when the news broke.

As the investigation continues into Rivas' death, many continue to analyze D4vd's songs, with some people drawing parallels between his lyrics and violent imagery as possible breadcrumbs to the missing teen's murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D4vd explains idea for his music's murderous alter ego in resurfaced clip

Resurfaced video of D4vd's interview with Mahogany back in March has resurfaced and is making the rounds online.

In the video, D4vd explains the origin of his alter ego in his most popular song, "Romantic Homicide."

In the interview, D4vd described himself as an anime fan and at one point was writing his own manga series about a detective with a murderous alter ego solving the very murders he committed. The detective's name was Itami, which means "pain" in Japanese.

"A big part of that manga was an evil version of me named ‘Itami,’ which means ‘pain’ in Japanese, and he wears a blindfold. He’s basically an agent of chaos and kind of my alter ego," said the singer.

Some noted the resemblance of the woman in the video to Rivas, and the date of its release coinciding with Rivas' birthday.

TMZ reported in a song leaked in Dec. 2023 titled "Celeste_Demounfin," D4vd sings about a girl named Celeste.

"Oh Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D4vd's subreddit locked after Redditors accuse him of moderating it

Some are also pointing to another music video in which a body is being dragged and put into the trunk of a car.

Last week, an alleged former teacher of Rivas' was caught on camera allegedly showing a photo of her to his students. He also identified another student of his standing with D4vd in a viral photo taken near where Rivas lived.

The teacher, who remains unidentified, told TMZ that both students attended Lakeland Village Middle School in Lake Elsinore, where he no longer works.

"When I taught her, she met this dude on social media. He was a rapper in LA," he said in the video, referring to Rivas and D4vd. "He came and got her. She ran away from home. She was gone for, like, a month. The cops found her in Hollywood, brought her back to our school."

After Rivas allegedly told her classmates the story, she disappeared again in May 2024, he said. Following this second disappearance, the teacher said his students told him the artist, presumably D4vd, was being blackmailed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas: New details about teen girl's body found in D4vd's Tesla revealed

That was the last time he heard about Rivas.

The teacher told TMZ he shared the story with his students as a "cautionary tale" about the dangers of social media.

What we don't know:

Rivas' cause of death is under investigation.

The nature of her relationship with D4vd is unknown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas: Video from former teacher could be 'smoking gun' in case

And while some have suggested a possible connection between his music and the crime, no official link has been established.

What they're saying:

D4vd has not commented on the investigation.

Rivas' family has also remained relatively quiet as the case remains open.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division 213-486-6890 or LA Crime Stoppers at 213- 484-6700.

What's next:

Rivas' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4. Further details on the service were not released.

In addition, FOX 11 reached out to GoFundMe to confirm the validity of the fundraiser and received the following response: "Our team is working directly with the organizer to ensure funds safely reach the intended beneficiary. Funds remain safely held by our payment processors."