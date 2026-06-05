James Handy case: Man charged with murder in stabbing death of 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor

The Brief Michael Gledhill, 44, has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon enhancement following the fatal stabbing of 81-year-old James Handy. Handy was found suffering from stab wounds in the front yard of Tarzana home. Gledhill faces up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted.



A man accused of stabbing 81-year-old actor James Handy to death has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

What we know:

Michael Gledhill, 44, was charged Friday with fatally stabbing Handy, who was the boyfriend of the suspect’s mother.

Gledhill was officially charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, which investigators determined was a knife. Prosecutors have recommended that Gledhill’s bail be set at $2.02 million.

Handy was a veteran actor whose acting credits include "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jumanji," and "Rizzoli & Isles."

The backstory:

On Wednesday, June 3, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a home located in the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana.

Handy was discovered in the front yard of the home suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

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What they're saying:

"This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about. Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions."

What's next:

Handy’s death remains under investigation. If convicted as charged, Gledhill faces 26 years to life in prison.