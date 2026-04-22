Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

The Brief The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released findings Wednesday stating Celeste Rivas Hernandez died from "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects." The 14-year-old’s death has been officially ruled a homicide. District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleges David Anthony Burke (D4vd) murdered Hernandez after she threatened to expose their relationship, while his legal team maintains his innocence.



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LOS ANGELES – The cause of death for Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenager whose remains were discovered in a car registered to singer D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard, was released Wednesday.

What we know:

Hernandez’s dismembered remains were found the day after she would have celebrated her 15th birthday. Medical examiner findings confirmed she was 14 years old at the time of her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Forensic findings

The autopsy report describes a violent struggle, ruling the death a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects." Specifically, the report details penetrating wounds to the torso with "smooth edges" that investigators believe represent sharp force injuries.

According to the medical examiner, one wound in the upper abdomen penetrated the liver, while another in the left chest penetrated the intercostal spaces, causing disruption to the "cortical surfaces" of the adjacent ribs.

State of the remains

The report highlights the extreme condition of the remains, which sat in the trunk of a Tesla for over four months through the summer heat. At the time of the autopsy, the heavily decomposed body weighed just 71 pounds.

The medical examiner noted the head was "partially skeletonized" and the left eye was absent. While the report indicated the presence of alcohol in her system, officials reiterated that it was not a factor in her cause of death.

A criminal complaint alleges D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, killed her with a sharp object and dismembered the body about two weeks later.

In late November, the Los Angeles Police Department placed a security hold on the Rivas Hernandez case, removing details from the medical examiner's website. At the time, the LAPD explained, "the hold was placed to ensure LAPD detectives receive information from the Medical Examiner before the public."

RELATED: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s case scrubbed from medical examiner’s website

LAPD chief comments on the investigation

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell appeared on Good Day LA Wednesday and discussed the case. He said some details have not been released to the public because they do not want to compromise the investigation.

"There's things that certainly we don't put out there. It's not our role to be feeding the news media, if you will, or the concern of some of the public. We have enough to be able to have probable cause to make an arrest and we present the case to the district attorney. They view all of the evidence and weigh it and then be able to put together a presentation for a jury at some point. To say anything beyond what's necessary at this point could potentially jeopardize the case and we don't want to do that."

RELATED COVERAGE: D4vd murder case: LAPD Chief slams ‘far off’ social media theories

Dig deeper:

In their investigation, the LAPD determined April 23, 2025, was the last day the teen was alive. Investigators also allege that Hernandez and Burke were in a romantic relationship.

"When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman wrote in a released statement. "There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025."

RELATED: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death

The other side:

Burke has hired a powerhouse defense team, which released a statement after he was formally charged with murder.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," the team wrote in a joint statement. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

RELATED: D4vd hires Hollywood powerhouse defense team to fight murder charges

Timeline:

See a timeline of key dates below.

April 5, 2024: Celeste Rivas Hernandez is reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home at age 13.

April 23, 2025: Prosecutors say this is the last known date Hernandez was alive when she went to the singer’s Hollywood Hills home.

Sept. 8, 2025: Hernandez’s remains are discovered at a Hollywood tow yard in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke.

Sept. 19, 2025: Burke’s remaining "Withered" tour dates are canceled.

Oct. 2, 2025: Burke hires criminal defense lawyer Blair Berk.

Nov. 24, 2025: The LAPD orders a security hold preventing the medical examiner from publicly releasing death details.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested in connection with the murder of Hernandez.

April 20, 2026: Burke is charged with murder and enters a not guilty plea.

April 22, 2026: Hernandez’s cause of death is released by the medical examiner’s office.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE HERNANDEZ RIVAS