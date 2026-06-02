'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual gets 32 years to life in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend

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Actor Nick Pasqual, who appeared in an episode of "How I Met Your Mother" and other TV shows, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of a Hollywood makeup artist, whom he was dating.

Pasqual, 36, was found guilty last month by a jury of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree burglary, injuring a spouse or partner, and special allegations that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence. The jury also found that he personally used a knife during the crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced Tuesday at the San Fernando Courthouse for multiple felonies spanning January to May 2024.

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Pasqual's ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, testified against him during the trial.

Authorities said Pasqual broke into Shehorn's Sunland home at about 4:30 a.m. on May 23, 2024, and stabbed her over 20 times, then fled before being detained at a border checkpoint in Texas.

Following the attack, Shehorn reportedly underwent emergency surgery and spent days in intensive care.

"Today's 32 years to life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him," District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. "Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured. Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else."

Hochman said that at the sentencing hearing, Shehorn "gave a powerful victim impact statement. This case underscores the painful reality that domestic violence thrives when its victims live in fear and stay silent. It can erupt into life-threatening violence, and far too many victims never get the chance to see their abusers brought to justice."