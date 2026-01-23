D4vd’s friend, Neo, arrested after failing to appear as grand jury witness: TMZ

Singer D4vd’s friend, Neo Langston, was reportedly booked into jail after he failed to appear in court as a witness, TMZ reported Friday.

Langston is a famous streamer.

What we know:

Montana officials told TMZ that Langston was arrested on a warrant after he failed to appear as a witness. He is allegedly being held without bond.

Mugshot of Neo Langston (Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Several witnesses have testified in front of a grand jury in Los Angeles, including his former tour manager.

Jurors are likely to follow the lead of Los Angeles County prosecutors who want to see D4vd indicted because they believe he was involved in the teen's death, TMZ said.

The entertainment outlet reported late last month that the singer, born David Anthony Burke, is "likely" to face murder charges in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Singer D4vd 'likely' to face murder charges in death of Celeste Rivas: report

The backstory:

After being parked illegally in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, D4vd’s Tesla was impounded and taken to a tow yard in Hollywood. That’s where employees reported a foul odor coming from the vehicle on Sept. 8. When LAPD officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 15-year-old Rivas Hernandez’s dismembered body.

RELATED: Tesla owned by D4vd ticketed 11 days before body of Celeste Rivas was discovered

The teen had been reported missing in Lake Elsinore, roughly 75 miles from the Hollywood Hills, since April 5, 2024. Her ex-boyfriend, Damien Hernandez, told TMZ that she had a "troubled home life."

PREVIOUS: Celeste Rivas ex-boyfriend says she had 'troubled home life': report

What's next:

The grand jury process is ongoing and more witnesses are set to testify through February 2026, TMZ reported.