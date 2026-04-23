LA judge to determine if D4vd will stand trial for Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s murder

The Brief D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, is set to return to court Thursday following the unsealing of an autopsy report detailing the "gruesome" death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The autopsy confirms Rivas Hernandez died of "multiple penetrating injuries" and was dismembered, with her remains found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer in September 2025. Burke faces charges of murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait and killing a witness, alongside counts of sexual abuse and mutilation of remains.



Singer D4vd is due in court Thursday, which comes the day after 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's gruesome autopsy results were released. The teen's dismembered remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him in a Hollywood tow yard on September 2025, and the singer has since been charged in connection to her killing.

What we know:

On Thursday, a judge will decide if the "Romantic Homicide" singer will be tried for the murder of the Inland Empire teen.

The day prior, it was revealed the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office determined Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was "multiple penetrating injuries," and ruled her cause of death a homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

The prosecution alleges the murder occurred on or about April 23, 2025, after the singer invited the teen girl to his Hollywood Hills home and about two weeks later, it is suspected her remains were cut up and placed into the bags.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to a series of charges, including first-degree murder. Prosecutors have added what are called special circumstances, including lying in weight, killing for financial gain and murdering a witness. Those enhancements opened the door for the harshest possible penalties: life without parole or the death penalty.

Prosecutors are alleging he killed her after she threatened to expose an alleged sexual relationship, one they say began when she was just 13 years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death

Burke is currently being held without bail.

His attorneys are asking prosecutors to publicly release their evidence in that case that involves what is believed to be a massive amount of evidence, including digital forensic and witness testimony.

If a judge finds probable cause, the case moves forward and heads closer to a trial, potentially one that could last months.

What we don't know:

While the autopsy is complete, the District Attorney’s Office has yet to decide whether they will seek the death penalty.

Timeline:

2024: Rivas Hernandez is reported missing by her mother at age 13.

April 23, 2025: Rivas Hernandez is last seen after allegedly visiting Burke’s Hollywood Hills home.

Sept. 8, 2025: Rivas Hernandez's remains are discovered in a towed Tesla at a Hollywood yard.

Sept. 10, 2025: Initial autopsy is performed.

Dec. 9, 2025: Manner and cause of death are determined, but remain sealed until this week.

Feb. 2026: Court filings from Burke’s parents reveal the specific condition of the remains.

April 16, 2026 : Burke is arrested by the LAPD.

What they're saying:

"A parent's nightmare is a situation when your daughter goes out one night and never comes back," said District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a released statement. "Celeste... went to Mr. Burke's house... She was never heard from again."

"Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death," stated defense attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter.

What's next:

Burke will appear in court Thursday for further proceedings.

The defense has requested a speedy preliminary hearing to challenge the evidence provided by the prosecution.

The District Attorney is expected to review the special circumstance allegations—including "lying in wait" and "killing a witness"—before making a final determination on the death penalty.