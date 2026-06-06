Snoop Dogg set to headline grand opening of Long Beach's new waterfront venue
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The long wait for Southern California music fans is officially over!
On Saturday, Long Beach will debut its highly anticipated, brand-new 11,000-capacity waterfront music venue, F&M Bank Amphitheater, with a historic homecoming concert featuring Long Beach native and global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg as the headliner for opening night.
What we know:
The $21 million F&M Bank Amphitheater stands as the city's first open-air concert venue, framed against the historic backdrop of the Queen Mary.
The venue will be operated and managed by Legends / ASM Global, an industry leader that runs 13 similar high-profile facilities nationwide, including Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.
Construction continues on the F&M Bank Amphitheater as seen from a drone on Monday, June 1, 2026 in Long Beach, CA. The venue officially opens Saturday June 6, 2006.(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
City leaders hope the venue's launch will serve as a foundational step in transforming Long Beach into a premier regional entertainment hub.
Timeline:
If you are attending the opening night concert, organizers have established a strict timeline to manage traffic along the harbor.
Remember that there is no general admission or on-site parking at the amphitheater. All event parking must be purchased in advance online via the Official Long Beach Amphitheater ParkWhiz Platform or the Ticketmaster app.
- 3:30 PM: Off-site parking lots open
- 4:00 PM: Free shuttle services begin running
- 5:00 PM: Venue gates open to the public
- 7:00 PM: Showtime
Snoop Dogg performs at the grand opening of Tailgate Beachclub at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino on May 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality )
What's next:
The waterfront stage is slated to bring a diverse array of massive acts to the harbor, stretching from heavy metal and alternative rock to country and pop.
The full 2026 inaugural season schedule includes:
- June 6 (Today): Snoop Dogg & Friends (Grand Opening)
- July 3: Claypool Gold (Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & Lennon Delirium)
- July 17: Ice Cube & Mike Epps
- August 1: Lil Wayne, The Game & 2 Chainz
- August 14: Toto, Christopher Cross & The Romantics
- August 15: Luke Bryan
- August 18: Dirty Heads & 311
- August 20: Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- August 22: Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin & Andrew McMahon
- August 28: Nas & The Roots
- September 5: Los Ángeles Azules
- September 11: Deep Purple & Kansas
- September 18: Five Finger Death Punch
- September 19: Mötley Crüe, Tesla & Extreme
- September 20: KIDZ BOP LIVE Birthday Concert Event
The Source: This report is compiled from official city development details and grand opening logistics released by Long Beach venue organizers, alongside local venue updates confirmed by operator Legends / ASM Global.