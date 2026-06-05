WeHo Pride 2026: Full list of major street closures, traffic changes, and shuttle routes

The Brief Major road closures are underway on Robertson, Santa Monica, and San Vicente Boulevards for WeHo Pride Weekend, lasting through Monday morning. The city is providing a free "Pride Ride" shuttle service to help attendees navigate transit changes and bypass extensive local parking restrictions. A massive Sunday parade and multi-day music festival are driving the traffic shifts, following the high-profile cancellation of the parade's Grand Marshal Icon.



The City of West Hollywood has enacted extensive street closures, traffic alterations, and transit changes to accommodate the massive crowds expected for WeHo Pride Weekend 2026.

The annual event, which kicks off Friday, returns with a packed schedule of events, including the OUTLOUD Music Festival, the annual Pride Parade, a free street fair and community celebrations.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to participate in festivities throughout the weekend.

Big picture view:

The festival serves as the headlining entertainment event of WeHo Pride and features performances from artists including The Pussycat Dolls, Ava Max, JADE, Ashlee Simpson, Melanie C, FLO, Confidence Man, MNEK, Daya, Baby Tate and others.

The weekend festivities feature the OUTLOUD Music Festival, the WeHo Pride Street Fair, the Women’s Freedom Festival, the Dyke March, and Sunday’s WeHo Pride Parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday along Santa Monica Boulevard and serves as the culmination of the weekend’s events.

Two new events, Camp OUT! A Sober Pride Celebration and Kaleidoscope: Where Legacy Lives in Color, are joining the lineup for 2026.

The event arrives amid community conversations regarding the parade's leadership. Organizers announced that the 2026 parade will not feature a "Grand Marshal Icon" after social media pushback and discussions led to the withdrawal of Kathy Hilton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kathy Hilton out as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal following community backlash

Organizers say WeHo Pride remains one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country, drawing visitors from across Southern California and beyond.

Local perspective:

Major street closures began Thursday and will expand heavily on Friday afternoon, impacting Santa Monica Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard, and Robertson Boulevard.

To assist travelers, West Hollywood is activating its annual Pride Ride free shuttle service combining its PickUp and Cityline fleets.

These shuttles will run along Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Brea Avenue to N. Kings Road from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Additionally, select shuttles will loop directly to and from the new Wilshire & La Cienega Metro D-Line Station in Beverly Hills between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. all weekend, dropping off at Melrose Avenue and Huntley Drive..

Timeline:

Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m.: N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard (until Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m.).

Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. (noon): Santa Monica Boulevard (La Cienega to Doheny), N. Robertson Boulevard (Santa Monica to Melrose), and N. San Vicente Boulevard (Santa Monica to Cynthia) close entirely. Side street barricades go up even earlier.

Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m.: Free Pride Ride shuttle service officially activates alongside the opening of the OUTLOUD Music Festival.

Saturday, June 6 at 6 p.m.: The annual Dyke March takes place following the afternoon Street Fair and Women's Freedom Festival.

Sunday, June 7 at 5 a.m.: Santa Monica Boulevard closure expands from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive, including side streets one block north and south, to prepare for the parade.

Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m. (noon): The WeHo Pride Parade steps off from Crescent Heights Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Sunday, June 7 at 5 p.m.: The extended Fairfax-to-Doheny parade closure lifts, though the core La Cienega-to-Doheny block remains closed.

Monday, June 8 at 7 a.m. & 10 a.m.: Remaining portions of Santa Monica, Robertson, and San Vicente Boulevards reopen to standard traffic.

Thursday, June 11 – Sunday, June 14: Delayed programming activations take place, including the Kaleidoscope event and the WeHo Pride Pickleball Tournament.

What they're saying:

"West Hollywood has long stood at the forefront of LGBTQ+ visibility and celebration, and WeHo Pride reflects the heart of our community," City of West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman said in a statement. "Welcoming the OUTLOUD Music Festival back to West Hollywood Park, with a global lineup, reinforces our City's role as an international destination for Pride."

Regarding the decision to eliminate the Grand Marshal position this year following community pushback over Kathy Hilton's political ties and past alleged language, organizers stated: "These conversations reflect the passion people have for WeHo Pride and underscore the importance of ensuring that WeHo Pride continues to honor the history, values, and diverse voices of the LGBTQ+ community."

Hilton shared that she respected the conversations surrounding the issue and "remained committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and organizations."

What's next:

Traffic congestion is expected to peak on Sunday afternoon during the parade.

Commuters should note that this year, there will not be Pride Ride shuttle service connected to the Hollywood/Highland Metro stop, shifting the public transit focus toward LA Metro bus lines and the new Beverly Hills D-Line station link.

What you can do:

Avoid driving: Use the free combined Pride Ride shuttles running Friday through Sunday.

Check local transit: Review traditional bus lines and active route adjustments at www.metro.net and alerts.metro.net.

Stay informed: Text "Pride" to (323) 848-5000 to sign up for official City of West Hollywood text alerts, or monitor real-time updates on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok via @wehopride.

Contact support: For specific event accessibility or community questions, contact the City’s Event Services Division at wehopride@weho.org. Deaf or hard of hearing individuals can utilize the California Relay Service by dialing 711.

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