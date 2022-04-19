Princess cruise ship with COVID-positive guests, staff docks in Los Angeles

A Grand Princess cruise ship where both staff and guests tested positive for COVID-19 onboard has arrived in Los Angeles.

"During the cruise, some positive COVID-19 cases amongst our guests and crew members were identified," Princess cruise said in a statement.

Officials said all guests and crew members who tested positive were isolated while being cared for by the ship's medical team.

"As with all Princess itineraries, this cruise is operated as a highly vaccinated cruise, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 95% of the guests are vaccinated with crew vaccination rates are at 100%," officials added.



Officials said due to testing onboard, cases are identified thus proving "protocols that have been established work."

Guests who have tested positive and have not yet completed the isolation period onboard will either return home with private transport or were provided accommodations at hotels coordinated in advance for further isolation, the statement read.

The ship is expected to depart April 19 for Vancouver.

