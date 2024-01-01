Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes LA County on New Year's Day

An earthquake was reported near Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 8:27 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1.

The quake was reported about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes with a depth of about 7 miles.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: "Did anyone else feel it? I did!" In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff's Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

City News Service contributed to this report.